Comparing Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) and Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) and Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Dividends

Great Ajax pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.3%. Brandywine Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. Great Ajax pays out 45.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brandywine Realty Trust pays out 53.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Great Ajax has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Brandywine Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Great Ajax is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Great Ajax and Brandywine Realty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Ajax $64.92 million 3.30 $34.71 million $1.51 6.20 Brandywine Realty Trust $580.42 million 3.35 $34.27 million $1.43 7.97

Great Ajax has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Brandywine Realty Trust. Great Ajax is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brandywine Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Great Ajax and Brandywine Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Ajax 39.56% 6.36% 1.49% Brandywine Realty Trust 6.18% 2.16% 0.88%

Risk and Volatility

Great Ajax has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brandywine Realty Trust has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Great Ajax and Brandywine Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Ajax 0 0 2 0 3.00 Brandywine Realty Trust 1 5 1 0 2.00

Great Ajax currently has a consensus target price of $11.75, suggesting a potential upside of 25.53%. Brandywine Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $13.58, suggesting a potential upside of 19.15%. Given Great Ajax’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Great Ajax is more favorable than Brandywine Realty Trust.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.6% of Great Ajax shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.5% of Brandywine Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Great Ajax shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Brandywine Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Great Ajax beats Brandywine Realty Trust on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp. acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. It also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases. The company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Great Ajax Corp. was founded in 2014 and is based in Beaverton, Oregon.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale. Our purpose is to shape, connect and inspire the world around us through our expertise, the relationships we foster, the communities in which we live and work, and the history we build together.

