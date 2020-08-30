Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Analysts predict that Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Compugen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.08). Compugen posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compugen will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.30). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Compugen.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CGEN shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Compugen in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Compugen from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Compugen in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Compugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Compugen in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.56.

CGEN traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.87. 1,719,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,661,255. Compugen has a 12-month low of $3.64 and a 12-month high of $19.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.96. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.39 and a beta of 2.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGEN. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Compugen by 3.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Compugen by 700.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Compugen by 11.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Compugen by 11.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Compugen by 13.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The company's therapeutic pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs against novel drug targets in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations.

