ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Receives $55.62 Average Price Target from Analysts

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.62.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday, July 6th. Argus raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group raised ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th.

Shares of COP stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.38. 5,053,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,240,410. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $67.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.39 and its 200-day moving average is $40.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.64.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy producer reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.34). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.80%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3,096.2% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 831 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2,105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 794 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

