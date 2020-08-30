Constellation (DAG) Price Down 13.2% Over Last Week

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 29th. One Constellation token can currently be purchased for about $0.0190 or 0.00000163 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin, Bilaxy and Hotbit. In the last seven days, Constellation has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Constellation has a total market cap of $24.05 million and $378,869.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001505 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00041246 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00006673 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $651.93 or 0.05610046 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003105 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004457 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003843 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00034550 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00014656 BTC.

About Constellation

Constellation (DAG) is a token. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 tokens. The official website for Constellation is www.constellationlabs.io . Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Constellation is constellationlabs.io/blog

Buying and Selling Constellation

Constellation can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Kucoin, IDEX, HitBTC and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constellation should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Constellation using one of the exchanges listed above.

