Constellation Price Down 14.2% Over Last Week (DAG)

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One Constellation token can currently be bought for about $0.0188 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, HitBTC, Kucoin and Hotbit. In the last seven days, Constellation has traded down 14.2% against the dollar. Constellation has a total market capitalization of $23.77 million and approximately $366,125.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Constellation Profile

Constellation (CRYPTO:DAG) is a token. Its launch date was May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 tokens. The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Constellation is www.constellationlabs.io . Constellation’s official message board is constellationlabs.io/blog . Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here

Constellation Token Trading

Constellation can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX, HitBTC, Kucoin and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Constellation should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Constellation using one of the exchanges listed above.

