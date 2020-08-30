Content Neutrality Network Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $112,289.00 (CNN)

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 29th. Content Neutrality Network has a total market capitalization of $2.10 million and $112,289.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Content Neutrality Network has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Content Neutrality Network token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including ABCC, UEX, IDEX and CoinEx.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Content Neutrality Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008632 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00146996 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.15 or 0.01646769 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00198690 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000836 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000225 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00189268 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 84.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,292.14 or 2.95432703 BTC.

Content Neutrality Network Profile

Content Neutrality Network’s genesis date was February 28th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 tokens. Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain . Content Neutrality Network’s official website is cnntoken.io

Buying and Selling Content Neutrality Network

Content Neutrality Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, HADAX, ABCC, CoinEx, UEX, DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Neutrality Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Content Neutrality Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Content Neutrality Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Content Neutrality Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Content Neutrality Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.