Contentos (COS) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $3.57 Million

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 29th. Contentos has a total market capitalization of $19.82 million and $3.57 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Contentos has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Contentos token can now be bought for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001510 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006808 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00041049 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $634.93 or 0.05456039 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003046 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004400 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003794 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00034498 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Contentos Token Profile

Contentos (COS) is a token. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2018. Contentos’ total supply is 13,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,069,691,386 tokens. The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io . The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Contentos’ official message board is medium.com/contentos-io . Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio

Contentos Token Trading

Contentos can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contentos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Contentos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

