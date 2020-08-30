Contrasting STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) and Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS)

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) and STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cerus and STRATA Skin Sciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerus $74.65 million 13.93 -$71.24 million ($0.51) -12.27 STRATA Skin Sciences $31.59 million 1.67 -$3.79 million ($0.11) -14.18

STRATA Skin Sciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cerus. STRATA Skin Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cerus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cerus and STRATA Skin Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerus -83.78% -76.83% -34.82% STRATA Skin Sciences -15.01% -14.50% -8.71%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.1% of Cerus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.6% of STRATA Skin Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of Cerus shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.9% of STRATA Skin Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Cerus has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, STRATA Skin Sciences has a beta of 2.08, suggesting that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Cerus and STRATA Skin Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerus 0 0 4 0 3.00 STRATA Skin Sciences 0 1 2 0 2.67

Cerus presently has a consensus target price of $7.63, suggesting a potential upside of 21.81%. STRATA Skin Sciences has a consensus target price of $4.88, suggesting a potential upside of 212.50%. Given STRATA Skin Sciences’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe STRATA Skin Sciences is more favorable than Cerus.

Summary

STRATA Skin Sciences beats Cerus on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion. The company offers INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma, which is designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion. It markets platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. Cerus Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.

STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the therapeutic and aesthetic dermatology market. The company operates through three segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures, Dermatology Procedures Equipment, and Dermatology Imaging. Its products include XTRAC laser and VTRAC excimer lamp systems used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin conditions; the STRATAPEN MicroSystems, a micropigmentation device; and Nordlys, a multi-technology aesthetic laser device for treating vascular and pigmented lesions. STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Horsham, Pennsylvania.

