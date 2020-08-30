Cortex (CTXC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $22.08 Million

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. Cortex has a total market cap of $40.60 million and approximately $22.08 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cortex has traded up 19.9% against the dollar. One Cortex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00001408 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001510 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006881 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00041427 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $632.26 or 0.05481602 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003094 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004494 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003718 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00034621 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Cortex Profile

Cortex (CRYPTO:CTXC) is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai

Cortex Coin Trading

Cortex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

