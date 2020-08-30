CoTrader (COT) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.14 Million

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded down 17% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One CoTrader token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and IDEX. In the last seven days, CoTrader has traded down 43.5% against the dollar. CoTrader has a market capitalization of $3.14 million and $35,739.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001511 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00041312 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00006735 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $649.07 or 0.05585941 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003101 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004443 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003802 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00034556 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00014532 BTC.

CoTrader Profile

CoTrader is a token. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,886,520,618 tokens. CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com . CoTrader’s official website is cotrader.com . CoTrader’s official message board is medium.com/@cotrader.com . The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling CoTrader

CoTrader can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoTrader should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoTrader using one of the exchanges listed above.

