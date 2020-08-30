Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $131.86.

A number of research firms have commented on CBRL. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $82.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1,752.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 209.5% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 685.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CBRL stock traded up $8.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.68. 556,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,173. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a fifty-two week low of $53.61 and a fifty-two week high of $174.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 602.98 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.68.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $432.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.22 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 0.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

