Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Receives $159.86 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $159.86.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BAP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Santander lowered shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Credicorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Credicorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE BAP traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $130.00. The company had a trading volume of 260,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,808. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.49. Credicorp has a fifty-two week low of $118.00 and a fifty-two week high of $220.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The bank reported ($2.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($4.66). The business had revenue of $868.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Credicorp had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 10.06%. On average, analysts anticipate that Credicorp will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Credicorp by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Credicorp by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Credicorp during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Credicorp by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Credicorp by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.