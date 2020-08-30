Credits (CS) Price Hits $0.0303 on Top Exchanges

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. In the last seven days, Credits has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar. Credits has a total market cap of $7.56 million and approximately $27,992.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Credits token can now be purchased for about $0.0303 or 0.00000261 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Gate.io, IDEX and WazirX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00027407 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004086 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001524 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Credits Token Profile

Credits is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2015. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,368,300 tokens. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official message board is medium.com/@credits . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en

Credits Token Trading

Credits can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, LBank, IDEX, Kucoin, CoinBene, COSS, Mercatox, WazirX and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

