Critical Review: Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) versus Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) and Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Workday and Akerna, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Workday 3 15 17 1 2.44 Akerna 0 0 1 0 3.00

Workday presently has a consensus price target of $230.59, indicating a potential downside of 5.45%. Given Workday’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Workday is more favorable than Akerna.

Profitability

This table compares Workday and Akerna’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Workday -10.77% -10.95% -4.02% Akerna -137.41% -70.41% -62.76%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.2% of Workday shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.7% of Akerna shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.5% of Workday shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 31.8% of Akerna shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Workday and Akerna’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Workday $3.63 billion 15.80 -$480.67 million ($1.42) -171.75 Akerna $10.92 million 7.98 -$12.31 million N/A N/A

Akerna has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Workday.

Volatility & Risk

Workday has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akerna has a beta of 2.49, suggesting that its stock price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Workday beats Akerna on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc. provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics. It also provides Workday Human Capital Management (HCM) application, which includes human resources management, such as workforce lifecycle and organization management, compensation, absence, and employee benefits administration; and global talent management comprising goal and performance management, succession planning, and career and development planning, as well as other HCM solutions, such as Workday Recruiting, Time Tracking, Payroll, and Learning. In addition, the company offers business planning, analytics, and other solutions, including Insights Business Planning Cloud, a solution with built-in intelligence for finance, human resource, and sales teams; Workday Prism Analytics that enables customers to bring together various data with analytics tools for financial and people analytics to make business decisions; Workday Student, a student and faculty lifecycle information system to help colleges and universities; and Workday Data-as-a-Service that provides data to customers to enable informed decision-making. The company serves technology, financial services, business and professional services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, retail and hospitality, education, and government and non-profit industries. The company was formerly known as North Tahoe Power Tools, Inc. and changed its name to Workday, Inc. in July 2005. Workday, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

Akerna Company Profile

Akerna Corp. operates a technology company in the cannabis space. The company offers MJ Platform and Leaf Data Systems that provide clients and government entities with a central data management system for tracking regulated cannabis products. Akerna Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

