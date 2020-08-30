Critical Survey: Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) versus Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA)

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) and Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Krystal Biotech and Allena Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Krystal Biotech 0 1 6 0 2.86 Allena Pharmaceuticals 0 2 5 0 2.71

Krystal Biotech presently has a consensus price target of $82.80, suggesting a potential upside of 76.58%. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $14.25, suggesting a potential upside of 940.15%. Given Allena Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Allena Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Krystal Biotech.

Risk & Volatility

Krystal Biotech has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Allena Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.71, meaning that its stock price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.2% of Krystal Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.7% of Allena Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 27.4% of Krystal Biotech shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 38.6% of Allena Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Krystal Biotech and Allena Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Krystal Biotech N/A N/A -$19.09 million ($1.20) -39.08 Allena Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$47.34 million ($2.10) -0.65

Krystal Biotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allena Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Krystal Biotech and Allena Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Krystal Biotech N/A -9.50% -9.22% Allena Pharmaceuticals N/A -216.21% -119.10%

Summary

Krystal Biotech beats Allena Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc., a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in Phase II of a Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease. It is also involved in developing KB105 that is in preclinical studies for treating patients with deficient autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis. The company was formerly known as Krystal Biotech, LLC and changed its name to Krystal Biotech, Inc. in March 2017. Krystal Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults. It also develops ALLN-346 for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

