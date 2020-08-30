Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.67.

CCRN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th.

In other news, Director W Larry Cash bought 5,000 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.61 per share, with a total value of $33,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 170,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129,450.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Cronin Clark bought 4,713 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.74 per share, with a total value of $27,052.62. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 512,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,940,108.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 11,713 shares of company stock valued at $71,583 in the last ninety days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 17.9% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,047,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,803,000 after acquiring an additional 311,030 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 9.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,757,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,847,000 after acquiring an additional 150,927 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 1.9% during the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 807,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 24.9% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 543,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 108,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 3.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 521,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 17,062 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCRN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.27. The company had a trading volume of 93,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,277. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.95. The company has a market capitalization of $235.54 million, a PE ratio of -11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.04. Cross Country Healthcare has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $13.42.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.20. Cross Country Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $216.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.52 million. Analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

