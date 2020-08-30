Crowd Machine (CMCT) Market Cap Hits $495,227.99

Crowd Machine (CURRENCY:CMCT) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One Crowd Machine token can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Upbit and Bancor Network. Crowd Machine has a total market capitalization of $495,227.99 and $21,417.00 worth of Crowd Machine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Crowd Machine has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Crowd Machine

Crowd Machine’s genesis date was April 1st, 2018. Crowd Machine’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 470,164,800 tokens. The official message board for Crowd Machine is medium.com/crowd-machine . Crowd Machine’s official Twitter account is @crowd_machine and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crowd Machine’s official website is crowdmachine.com . The Reddit community for Crowd Machine is /r/CrowdMachine

Buying and Selling Crowd Machine

Crowd Machine can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Upbit, Bittrex, BitForex, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowd Machine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowd Machine should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crowd Machine using one of the exchanges listed above.

