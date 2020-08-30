CUTcoin (CUT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.98 Million

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. Over the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. CUTcoin has a market capitalization of $2.98 million and $12,982.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CUTcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0267 or 0.00000230 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00147232 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $191.89 or 0.01650928 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00199083 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000837 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000225 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00190895 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 84.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,818.21 or 2.90953341 BTC.

CUTcoin Coin Profile

CUTcoin’s total supply is 115,571,649 coins and its circulating supply is 111,571,649 coins. CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog . The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

CUTcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars.

