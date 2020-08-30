CUTcoin Trading Down 4.6% This Week (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. During the last week, CUTcoin has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. One CUTcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0277 or 0.00000237 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CUTcoin has a market cap of $3.09 million and approximately $12,315.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008552 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00141827 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $196.07 or 0.01676514 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00202991 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000838 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000233 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00177197 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,011.62 or 2.82267453 BTC.

CUTcoin Profile

CUTcoin’s total supply is 115,664,193 coins and its circulating supply is 111,664,193 coins. CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

