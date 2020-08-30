DAD (DAD) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.15 Million

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. One DAD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00002437 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DAD has a total market cap of $35.32 million and $1.15 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DAD has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DAD alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001509 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006782 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00041177 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $632.06 or 0.05434062 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003047 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004390 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003802 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00034501 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

DAD Token Profile

DAD is a token. It launched on September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 124,601,733 tokens. DAD’s official website is dad.one . The official message board for DAD is medium.com/@dad_chain . DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DAD

DAD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.