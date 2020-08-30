DAOBet Achieves Market Cap of $3.19 Million (BET)

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 29th. One DAOBet coin can now be bought for $0.0191 or 0.00000164 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DAOBet has traded 12% lower against the dollar. DAOBet has a total market cap of $3.19 million and approximately $199,350.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,617.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.01 or 0.02341411 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $74.17 or 0.00638418 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003746 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00010049 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000550 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000122 BTC.

DAOBet Coin Profile

DAOBet (CRYPTO:BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . The official message board for DAOBet is dao.casino/blog . DAOBet’s official website is daobet.org

Buying and Selling DAOBet

DAOBet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

