Datamine (DAM) Price Hits $0.24 on Major Exchanges

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Datamine has a total market capitalization of $1.27 million and approximately $344,231.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datamine token can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00002113 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Datamine has traded 21.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00007935 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00080497 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.22 or 0.00288580 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00039896 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000343 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 42% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00007831 BTC.

Datamine Token Profile

Datamine (CRYPTO:DAM) is a token. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,204,254 tokens. The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com

Datamine Token Trading

Datamine can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datamine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

