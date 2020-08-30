Datawallet (DXT) Trading 2.2% Lower Over Last Week

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One Datawallet token can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bibox, Cobinhood and BitForex. Datawallet has a total market cap of $412,933.59 and $21,121.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Datawallet has traded down 2.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008588 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00142816 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $194.98 or 0.01671986 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00203612 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000839 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000233 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00177263 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,335.27 or 2.85854317 BTC.

About Datawallet

Datawallet was first traded on November 11th, 2017. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 tokens. Datawallet’s official website is datawallet.com . Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ . The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq

Buying and Selling Datawallet

Datawallet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, BitForex, IDEX, Cobinhood and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datawallet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datawallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

