Datawallet Price Hits $0.0010 on Top Exchanges (DXT)

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. Over the last seven days, Datawallet has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. One Datawallet token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Bibox, Exmo and Cobinhood. Datawallet has a market capitalization of $392,152.74 and approximately $21,075.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008622 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00147010 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.53 or 0.01657562 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00198371 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000838 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000224 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00192142 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Datawallet Token Profile

Datawallet was first traded on November 11th, 2017. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 tokens. Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ . Datawallet’s official website is datawallet.com . The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq

Buying and Selling Datawallet

Datawallet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Cobinhood, BitForex, Exmo and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datawallet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datawallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

