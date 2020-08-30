Dawn Protocol (DAWN) Market Cap Tops $6.66 Million

Dawn Protocol (CURRENCY:DAWN) traded up 34% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 29th. One Dawn Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001298 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dawn Protocol has traded up 29% against the U.S. dollar. Dawn Protocol has a total market capitalization of $6.66 million and approximately $462,281.00 worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00147169 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.31 or 0.01654912 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00198898 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000838 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000225 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00191118 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 73.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,857.10 or 2.74140623 BTC.

About Dawn Protocol

Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 93,468,684 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,123,117 tokens. The official website for Dawn Protocol is dawn.org . Dawn Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@dawnprotocol

Dawn Protocol Token Trading

Dawn Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dawn Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dawn Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dawn Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

