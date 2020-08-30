DEAPcoin (DEP) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.19 Million

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. One DEAPcoin token can currently be bought for $0.0076 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DEAPcoin has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. DEAPcoin has a total market cap of $6.67 million and $1.19 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About DEAPcoin

DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 882,771,017 tokens. DEAPcoin’s official website is dea.sg

DEAPcoin Token Trading

DEAPcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEAPcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEAPcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

