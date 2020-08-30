DEAPcoin Price Hits $0.0077 on Top Exchanges (DEP)

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 29th. During the last week, DEAPcoin has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. DEAPcoin has a total market cap of $6.78 million and $1.29 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEAPcoin token can now be bought for $0.0077 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DEAPcoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00147232 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.89 or 0.01650928 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00199083 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000837 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000225 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00190895 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 84.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,818.21 or 2.90953341 BTC.

DEAPcoin Profile

DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 882,771,017 tokens. DEAPcoin’s official website is dea.sg

Buying and Selling DEAPcoin

DEAPcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEAPcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEAPcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEAPcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEAPcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.