Decentralized Machine Learning (DML) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $4,952.00

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded down 44.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 30th. One Decentralized Machine Learning token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and DDEX. Over the last week, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded 40.6% lower against the US dollar. Decentralized Machine Learning has a market capitalization of $244,207.84 and approximately $4,952.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decentralized Machine Learning Profile

Decentralized Machine Learning’s launch date was March 9th, 2018. Decentralized Machine Learning’s total supply is 272,937,007 tokens. The official message board for Decentralized Machine Learning is medium.com/@decentralizedml . Decentralized Machine Learning’s official website is decentralizedml.com . Decentralized Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @DecentralizedML . The Reddit community for Decentralized Machine Learning is /r/decentralizedML and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Decentralized Machine Learning Token Trading

Decentralized Machine Learning can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Machine Learning directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Machine Learning should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentralized Machine Learning using one of the exchanges listed above.

