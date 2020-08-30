DeepBrain Chain (DBC) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $99,046.00

DeepBrain Chain (CURRENCY:DBC) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. DeepBrain Chain has a market capitalization of $3.01 million and approximately $99,046.00 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DeepBrain Chain has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DeepBrain Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Kucoin, Gate.io and Switcheo Network.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00148583 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.53 or 0.01659004 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00199375 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000840 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00194320 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000148 BTC.

DeepBrain Chain Token Profile

DeepBrain Chain’s launch date was November 3rd, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain . DeepBrain Chain’s official website is www.deepbrainchain.org . DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

DeepBrain Chain Token Trading

DeepBrain Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Kucoin, LBank, Huobi, Switcheo Network and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBrain Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepBrain Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepBrain Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

