DeltaChain Reaches Market Capitalization of $30,401.09 (DELTA)

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. DeltaChain has a total market cap of $30,401.09 and approximately $40.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DeltaChain has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. One DeltaChain token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX and Mercatox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00007865 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00080788 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.58 or 0.00289281 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00039569 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000342 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

DeltaChain Token Profile

DeltaChain (DELTA) is a token. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 tokens. DeltaChain’s official website is deltachain.tech . The official message board for DeltaChain is medium.com/@deltachain . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

DeltaChain Token Trading

DeltaChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeltaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

