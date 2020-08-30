Denarius (D) Market Cap Tops $1.13 Million

Denarius (CURRENCY:D) traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Denarius has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $61.00 worth of Denarius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Denarius has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Denarius coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00001317 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange, Cryptopia, TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Denarius alerts:

Electra (ECA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dcoin Token (DT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Denarius Profile

Denarius (D) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 14th, 2017. Denarius’ total supply is 7,378,320 coins. The Reddit community for Denarius is /r/denariuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Denarius’ official website is denarius.io . Denarius’ official Twitter account is @denariuscoin

Denarius Coin Trading

Denarius can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Cryptohub, CoinExchange, SouthXchange, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Denarius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Denarius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Denarius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Denarius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Denarius and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.