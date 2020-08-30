Desire (DSR) Achieves Market Cap of $23,837.02

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded down 13.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. Over the last week, Desire has traded up 68.2% against the US dollar. One Desire coin can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Mercatox, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. Desire has a market capitalization of $23,837.02 and $5,794.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,620.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $405.22 or 0.03487036 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $272.17 or 0.02342117 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.48 or 0.00503257 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $93.63 or 0.00805738 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010948 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $80.83 or 0.00695581 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00056178 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00013902 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000167 BTC.

About Desire

DSR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. The official website for Desire is www.desire-crypto.com . The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin

Desire Coin Trading

Desire can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, Mercatox and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Desire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Desire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

