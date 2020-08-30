Desire (DSR) Price Reaches $0.0019 on Major Exchanges

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded down 21.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 30th. Desire has a market capitalization of $19,159.30 and approximately $9,616.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Desire coin can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Mercatox, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. Over the last seven days, Desire has traded up 39.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11,661.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $424.79 or 0.03642601 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $277.10 or 0.02376178 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.10 or 0.00532507 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $95.93 or 0.00822625 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010899 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.87 or 0.00702023 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00056604 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00013191 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Desire Profile

Desire is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. Desire’s official website is www.desire-crypto.com . Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin . The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Desire Coin Trading

Desire can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Desire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Desire using one of the exchanges listed above.

