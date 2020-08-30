Dether One Day Trading Volume Reaches $11,060.00 (DTH)

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded 9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. Dether has a total market cap of $1.76 million and approximately $11,060.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dether has traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar. One Dether token can currently be purchased for $0.0207 or 0.00000178 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001509 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006807 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00041328 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $632.44 or 0.05449591 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003061 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004406 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003713 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00034579 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Dether Profile

Dether (DTH) is a token. It was first traded on July 24th, 2017. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,000,000 tokens. Dether’s official website is dether.io . The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dether Token Trading

Dether can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dether using one of the exchanges listed above.

