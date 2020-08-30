DEXTools Hits One Day Volume of $5.47 Million (DEXT)

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. During the last seven days, DEXTools has traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. DEXTools has a total market cap of $7.49 million and $5.47 million worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEXTools token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0857 or 0.00000738 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DEXTools alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008626 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00146972 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.16 or 0.01654013 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00198943 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000836 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000223 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00189181 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 79% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,016.16 or 2.84192624 BTC.

DEXTools Token Profile

DEXTools’ total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,362,327 tokens. DEXTools’ official website is www.dextools.io

DEXTools Token Trading

DEXTools can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEXTools should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEXTools using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEXTools Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEXTools and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.