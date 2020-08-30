DFI.Money Market Capitalization Achieves $212.60 Million (YFII)

DFI.Money (CURRENCY:YFII) traded 315.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 29th. One DFI.Money token can currently be purchased for about $5,668.62 or 0.49243106 BTC on exchanges. DFI.Money has a market cap of $212.60 million and approximately $247.05 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DFI.Money has traded 490% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001509 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006854 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00041549 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $633.72 or 0.05505115 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004448 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003705 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00034566 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About DFI.Money

DFI.Money is a token. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 38,750 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,505 tokens. DFI.Money’s official website is dfi.money/# . DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @FinanceYfii

DFI.Money Token Trading

DFI.Money can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFI.Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DFI.Money should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DFI.Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

