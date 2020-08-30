DigitalNote (XDN) Reaches Market Cap of $5.58 Million

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 29th. One DigitalNote coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. DigitalNote has a total market cap of $5.58 million and approximately $15,602.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.31 or 0.00809139 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004526 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 95% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001678 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000110 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000622 BTC.

DigitalNote Profile

DigitalNote (XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,076,464,505 coins and its circulating supply is 4,861,694,763 coins. DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

DigitalNote can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

