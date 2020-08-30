Digix Gold Token (DGX) Market Capitalization Achieves $7.07 Million

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. During the last week, Digix Gold Token has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Digix Gold Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $60.38 or 0.00520192 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Kryptono and Kyber Network. Digix Gold Token has a market cap of $7.07 million and $32,295.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008632 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00146996 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.15 or 0.01646769 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00198690 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000836 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000225 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00189268 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 84.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,292.14 or 2.95432703 BTC.

Digix Gold Token Token Profile

Digix Gold Token was first traded on March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 120,400 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,049 tokens. The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal . The official website for Digix Gold Token is digix.global

Digix Gold Token Token Trading

Digix Gold Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono, Kyber Network and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digix Gold Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digix Gold Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

