DigixDAO (DGD) One Day Trading Volume Tops $63,191.00

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. DigixDAO has a market cap of $12.96 million and approximately $63,191.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DigixDAO has traded up 11.6% against the US dollar. One DigixDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $81.08 or 0.00692330 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, BigONE, Huobi and OKEx.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008552 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00142012 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.47 or 0.01677528 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00201751 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00028916 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000839 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000231 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00176732 BTC.

DigixDAO (DGD) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 159,822 tokens. DigixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@digix . The official website for DigixDAO is digix.global . DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal . The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

DigixDAO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, OKEx, IDEX, Gate.io, BigONE, Binance, AirSwap, Radar Relay, Bitbns, HitBTC, Cobinhood, Huobi, Bancor Network and Liqui. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigixDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

