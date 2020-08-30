DigixDAO Trading Up 6.7% Over Last 7 Days (DGD)

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 29th. One DigixDAO token can now be bought for about $77.03 or 0.00662325 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, Liqui, HitBTC and Livecoin. DigixDAO has a market cap of $12.32 million and approximately $45,160.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DigixDAO has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00147162 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.98 or 0.01650756 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00198915 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00028956 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000835 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000224 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00187601 BTC.

DigixDAO Profile

DigixDAO (DGD) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 159,986 tokens. DigixDAO’s official website is digix.global . DigixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@digix . The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

DigixDAO Token Trading

DigixDAO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Cobinhood, OKEx, Radar Relay, Livecoin, Bitbns, Huobi, BigONE, Binance, Gate.io, HitBTC, Liqui, Bancor Network and AirSwap. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigixDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

