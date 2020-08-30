DogeCash (DOGEC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $17,289.00

DogeCash (CURRENCY:DOGEC) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 30th. Over the last seven days, DogeCash has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. DogeCash has a total market cap of $199,613.34 and $17,289.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DogeCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0162 or 0.00000139 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DogeCash alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.06 or 0.00480701 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00023928 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00010399 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002693 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00011919 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000276 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000277 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00012786 BTC.

About DogeCash

DogeCash (DOGEC) is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 12,315,837 coins. The official message board for DogeCash is steemit.com/@dogecash . DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin . The official website for DogeCash is dogec.io

DogeCash Coin Trading

DogeCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DogeCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DogeCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DogeCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DogeCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.