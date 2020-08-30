Dogecoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $77.40 Million (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. During the last week, Dogecoin has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges including Exrates, cfinex, BX Thailand and Crex24. Dogecoin has a market cap of $416.85 million and approximately $77.40 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dogecoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.42 or 0.00501995 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010897 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 31% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000551 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003293 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002879 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 126,048,813,181 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Dogecoin Coin Trading

Dogecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Novaexchange, BTC Trade UA, cfinex, Koineks, Graviex, Cryptohub, QBTC, Bit-Z, Gate.io, BiteBTC, ZB.COM, Tripe Dice Exchange, Upbit, Kraken, Coindeal, Tidex, Mercatox, Fatbtc, Ovis, OpenLedger DEX, Bleutrade, Cryptopia, Robinhood, SouthXchange, BtcTrade.im, Bittylicious, Cryptomate, Bits Blockchain, Bitbns, YoBit, Bitsane, CoinEgg, BX Thailand, Exmo, BitFlip, Stocks.Exchange, Exrates, Indodax, CoinExchange, CoinEx, Sistemkoin, C-CEX, Instant Bitex, BCEX, Coinsquare, Tux Exchange, CoinFalcon, C-Patex, HitBTC, Poloniex, LiteBit.eu, Coinbe, Crex24, Livecoin, Trade Satoshi and FreiExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.