DopeCoin Price Hits $0.0025 on Top Exchanges (DOPE)

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Over the last week, DopeCoin has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. DopeCoin has a total market capitalization of $295,656.64 and $6,592.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DopeCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DopeCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.30 or 0.00497909 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00011017 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000543 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003304 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002887 BTC.

DopeCoin Profile

DopeCoin (CRYPTO:DOPE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 14th, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. The official website for DopeCoin is www.dopecoin.com . DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DopeCoin

DopeCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DopeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DopeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DopeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DopeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DopeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.