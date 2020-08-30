DraftCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $59,267.57 (DFT)

DraftCoin (CURRENCY:DFT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 29th. In the last week, DraftCoin has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. DraftCoin has a market capitalization of $59,267.57 and $29.00 worth of DraftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DraftCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0068 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Coindeal and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pandacoin (PND) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded down 62.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000616 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC.

DraftCoin Coin Profile

DraftCoin (DFT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 19th, 2015. DraftCoin’s total supply is 18,715,912 coins and its circulating supply is 8,715,912 coins. DraftCoin’s official Twitter account is @btcdraft and its Facebook page is accessible here . DraftCoin’s official website is btcdraft.com

DraftCoin Coin Trading

DraftCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange and Coindeal. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DraftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DraftCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DraftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

