Dragonchain (DRGN) Trading Up 6.2% Over Last Week

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 29th. Dragonchain has a market capitalization of $27.22 million and approximately $255,488.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dragonchain has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Dragonchain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0768 or 0.00000661 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Allcoin, CoinExchange, LATOKEN and Tidex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00147366 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $192.69 or 0.01658255 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00198317 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000838 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000225 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00192803 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Dragonchain Token Profile

Dragonchain’s launch date was August 17th, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,638,897 tokens. Dragonchain’s official website is dragonchain.com . Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Dragonchain Token Trading

Dragonchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Bancor Network, LATOKEN, Tidex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Allcoin, CoinExchange, Kucoin, Gate.io and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dragonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

