Dragonchain Tops One Day Trading Volume of $318,871.00 (DRGN)

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 30th. During the last week, Dragonchain has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar. Dragonchain has a market capitalization of $28.45 million and approximately $318,871.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dragonchain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0802 or 0.00000689 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, CoinExchange, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Bancor Network.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dragonchain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008601 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00143301 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $194.80 or 0.01672665 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00203585 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000840 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000234 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00177270 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,002.70 or 2.83377872 BTC.

About Dragonchain

Dragonchain’s genesis date was August 17th, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,638,897 tokens. The official website for Dragonchain is dragonchain.com . The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dragonchain

Dragonchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Fatbtc, CoinExchange, Gate.io, Kucoin, LATOKEN, IDEX, Tidex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Allcoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dragonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dragonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dragonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.