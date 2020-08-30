DREP (DREP) Market Cap Achieves $10.03 Million

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. DREP has a total market cap of $10.03 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DREP token can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DREP has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00147513 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.26 or 0.01652927 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00197991 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000837 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000224 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00192226 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000146 BTC.

About DREP

DREP’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,449,682,632 tokens. DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep . The official website for DREP is www.drep.org . The official message board for DREP is medium.com/drep-family . The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DREP Token Trading

DREP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DREP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DREP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

