Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,149 ($15.01).

DNLM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 785 ($10.26) to GBX 875 ($11.43) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Peel Hunt upped their target price on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector performer” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.99) price target (up previously from GBX 1,100 ($14.37)) on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Monday, July 20th.

DNLM stock traded up GBX 38 ($0.50) on Friday, reaching GBX 1,429 ($18.67). 232,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,389. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,270.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,076.64. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.70. Dunelm Group has a one year low of GBX 596.50 ($7.79) and a one year high of GBX 1,450 ($18.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 262.44, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Dunelm Group Company Profile

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bed frames, mattresses, beds, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

