Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,149 ($15.01).

DNLM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 785 ($10.26) to GBX 875 ($11.43) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Peel Hunt upped their target price on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector performer” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.99) price target (up previously from GBX 1,100 ($14.37)) on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Monday, July 20th.

DNLM stock traded up GBX 38 ($0.50) on Friday, reaching GBX 1,429 ($18.67). 232,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,389. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,270.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,076.64. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.70. Dunelm Group has a one year low of GBX 596.50 ($7.79) and a one year high of GBX 1,450 ($18.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 262.44, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bed frames, mattresses, beds, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

