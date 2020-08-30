Dynamic 24-Hour Volume Reaches $5,048.00 (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 30th. One Dynamic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0657 or 0.00000564 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dynamic has a market cap of $990,067.49 and $5,048.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dynamic has traded up 3.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,646.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $423.31 or 0.03634773 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $276.24 or 0.02371945 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.87 or 0.00531273 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.92 or 0.00823630 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010927 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.47 or 0.00699509 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00056590 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00013153 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Dynamic Profile

Dynamic (DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,075,223 coins. The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dynamic

