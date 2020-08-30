Dynamic Price Reaches $0.0693 on Exchanges (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. One Dynamic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0693 or 0.00000596 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dynamic has traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dynamic has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and $5,624.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,619.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.68 or 0.03491309 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.63 or 0.02346219 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.59 or 0.00504256 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $93.84 or 0.00807575 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010917 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $81.44 or 0.00700893 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00056398 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00013916 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 35.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000155 BTC.

About Dynamic

Dynamic (CRYPTO:DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,074,303 coins. The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dynamic Coin Trading

Dynamic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

